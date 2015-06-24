* Creditors demand changes to Greek reform proposals

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. Treasuries prices rebounded from a two-day selloff on Wednesday after late-stage debt negotiations between Greece and its international creditors hit a roadblock, crimping optimism for a deal and driving demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.

International creditors demanded politically sensitive changes to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' tax and reform proposals on Wednesday, adding fresh uncertainty to talks aimed at unlocking aid to avert a debt default next week. Officials said there was no breakthrough.

"It continues to be this sense of: we're getting to the end of the evening in Europe with no progress," said Kathy Jones, fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds, which move inversely to prices, slipped from respective one-and-a-half-week highs of 2.43 percent and 3.22 percent hit Tuesday. Analysts said lingering optimism for a Greek debt deal limited the price gains.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $35 billion in five-year notes to the lowest overall demand in three months at a yield of 1.710 percent, the highest since December, Treasury data showed. The sale marked the second round of this week's $90 billion in new supply.

"Short-duration Treasuries look a little less attractive given the uncertainty about how the fast the Fed might raise rates," said Michael Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston, in reference to the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the U.S. economy could be ready for a first interest rate hike in September followed by a second increase in December. Rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday gross domestic product fell at a 0.2 percent annual rate in the January-March quarter instead of the 0.7 percent pace of contraction it reported last month, but analysts said the Greek debt talks overshadowed the data.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 28/32 in price to yield 3.15 percent, from a yield of 3.20 percent late Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 9/32 to yield 2.38 percent, from a yield of 2.41 percent.

Five-year notes were last up 3/32 to yield 1.67 percent, from a yield of 1.69 percent late Tuesday.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell on the uncertain outcome of the Greece negotiations, with the benchmark S&P 500 index last down 0.51 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)