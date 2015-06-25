* Greece fails to clinch deal with creditors

* Greece focus overshadows U.S. data

* 7-yr note auction met with solid demand (Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday on continued optimism that Greece would avert a debt default, even as the country failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors.

Euro zone finance ministers ended their third meeting in a week without agreement after the three creditor institutions put a final cash-for-reform proposal on the table in a showdown with Athens's leftist government.

Without a deal by the weekend to unlock frozen aid, Greece is set to default on a crucial repayment to the International Monetary Fund next Tuesday. While the failure to reach a deal capped losses in safe-haven U.S. government bonds, optimism that a deal could be reached by Saturday weighed on Treasury prices.

"There's still certainly some optimism," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "I don't think anyone in the market has a baseline expectation that (Greece) will default."

Thursday's price losses curbed Wednesday's rally in prices after a roadblock in negotiations crimped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. While yields on benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year bonds remained within recent ranges on Thursday, yields on Treasuries maturing between three and seven years hit their highest levels in over a week.

Analysts said solid demand at the Treasury's auction of $29 billion in seven-year notes also limited losses in Treasuries prices. The Treasury sold the notes at a yield of 2.153 percent, the highest level since September, Treasury data showed. The auction marked the final round of this week's $90 billion in new supply.

"They looked cheap," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York, on the yields on seven-year notes.

Traders' preoccupation with Greece overshadowed data showing U.S. consumer spending grew its most in nearly six years in May on strong demand for automobiles and other big-ticket items.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 8/32 in price to yield 3.16 percent, from a yield of 3.15 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 to yield 2.39 percent, from a yield of 2.37 percent late Wednesday.

Seven-year notes were last down 4/32 to yield 2.12 percent, from a yield of 2.10 percent late Wednesday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum; Editing by Diane Craft)