By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with long-dated yields hitting a nearly nine-month high, after euro zone partners' offer to release billions in frozen aid to Greece reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of an EU summit to coax him to accept an offer to fill Athens' empty coffers until November in return for painful pension and tax reforms.

The creditors laid out terms in a document handed to Greece on Thursday. It said Athens could have 15.5 billion euros in EU and IMF funding in four installments to see it through to the end of November, including 1.8 billion euros by Tuesday as soon as the Greek parliament approved the plan.

"There has been some optimism," said Shyam Rajan, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. "This seems to be a take it or leave it deal by the creditors."

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit 3.23 percent, their highest level since Oct. 3. Yields on Treasuries maturing between five and 10 years hit their highest levels since June 11. The more than two-week high for benchmark 10-year note yields was 2.47 percent. Yields on three- and two-year notes hit over one-week highs of 1.10 percent and 0.72 percent, respectively.

Yields move inversely to prices.

"There appears to be political will to reach a deal," said Boris Rjavinski, a strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut, on the Greece debt negotiations.

Treasury prices have gyrated in recent days in response to developments out of Greece, which have taken some focus away from U.S. economic data, analysts have said. Data showing a jump in U.S. consumer sentiment in June, however, helped drive Treasuries prices lower and yields higher on Friday, Rjavinski of UBS said.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 1-7/32 in price to yield 3.22 percent, from a yield of 3.16 percent late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 18/32 in price to yield 2.46 percent, from a yield of 2.39 percent late Thursday.

Three-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 1.09 percent, from a yield of 1.06 percent late Thursday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci)