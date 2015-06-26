* Billions in aid offered to Greece
* U.S. June consumer sentiment jumps
* 30-year yield hits highest since Oct. 3
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday, with long-dated yields hitting a nearly nine-month high,
after euro zone partners' offer to release billions in frozen
aid to Greece bolstered optimism for a debt deal and reduced
demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the
sidelines of an EU summit to coax him to accept an offer to fill
Athens' empty coffers until November in return for painful
pension and tax reforms.
The creditors laid out terms in a document handed to Greece
on Thursday. It said Athens could have 15.5 billion euros in EU
and IMF funding in four installments to see it through to the
end of November, including 1.8 billion euros by Tuesday as soon
as the Greek parliament approved the plan.
"In absence of other news, the market trades almost anything
said by either side in the Greece negotiations," said Jim Vogel,
an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee. He said traders were convinced that Greece was giving
serious consideration to the latest proposals.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit 3.26 percent, their
highest level since Oct. 3. Yields on Treasuries maturing
between five and 10 years hit their highest levels since June
11. The more than two-week high for benchmark 10-year note
yields was 2.49 percent. Yields on three- and two-year notes hit
over one-week highs of 1.10 percent and 0.72 percent,
respectively.
Yields move inversely to prices. Yields on Treasuries
maturing between 5- and 30-years rose for the first week in
three, while two- and three-year yields rose for the first time
in two weeks.
"People are trying to get out of fixed income in front of
any positive news on Greece," said Stanley Sun, interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
Data showing a jump in U.S. consumer sentiment in June had
only a minor negative impact on Treasuries prices, analysts
said, as traders' focus remained on Greece.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 1-24/32
in price to yield 3.25 percent, from a yield of 3.16 percent
late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last
down 24/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, from a yield of 2.39
percent late Thursday.
Three-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to
yield 1.09 percent, from a yield of 1.06 percent late Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu
Nomiyama)