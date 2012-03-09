* U.S. jobs grow by 227,000 in Feb., unemployment at 8.3 pct
* Treasury prices losses limited, economic future uncertain
* Selling in Treasuries ahead of $66 bln in note, bond sales
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury debt
prices fell on Friday as Treasury traders prepared for the
coming week when new Treasury supply will hit the market and the
Federal Reserve will hold a policy meeting in the wake of a
strong February jobs report.
The Labor Department on Friday said employers added 227,000
jobs to their payrolls last month, while the unemployment rate
held at a three-year low of 8.3 percent.
The employment data offered encouragement to analysts and
market participants who think the U.S. is moving into a more
sustainable stage of economic recovery and now is less prone to
shocks and sudden downturns than at any time since the 2008
financial crisis.
Some even expect the latest payrolls report to influence
Tuesday's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
"I think we'll begin to spark debate about the Fed exiting
its ultra-accommodative policy stance sooner than expected,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington.
"I think if this trend continues then clearly there'll be a
translation of good economic news to the outlook for Fed policy.
I think that's going to be dollar supportive."
The Fed has pledged to keep rates exceptionally low until
2014, and most economists think it will be at least another two
years before the Fed begins monetary tightening. The latest jobs
report may, however, have moved the needle slightly toward
expectations of a change in monetary policy sooner.
A stronger economy means higher interest rates and weakness
for Treasuries, investments that yield so little they are only
attractive during times of stress in the financial markets, when
participants want to be sure they are going to preserve capital.
But Friday's jobs report did not convince everyone, nor did
it produce a runaway selloff in Treasuries. The prices of
longer-dated U.S. debt, which fell the most, still posted losses
that were less than a full point.
"I don't really think this is a game-changing figure in
itself, I think we are still in a moderate recovery and that we
can continue job gains around this level, but it may be
difficult to continue to gather momentum," said Sean Incremona,
economist at 4Cast LTD in New York.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last trading 8/32
lower in price and yielding 2.05 percent, up from 2.02 percent
late on Thursday. The 30-year Treasury bond was off 18/32 in
price and yielding 3.20 percent, up from 3.18 percent at
Thursday's close.
Raymond Remy, a Treasury trader at Daiwa Securities in New
York, said traders had anticipated a good payrolls report,
another reason why selling afterward was limited.
"Now the news is out and the market needs to reassess," he
said. "The things to keep in mind are you have an FOMC meting on
Tuesday and you have a ton of supply next week. From these
levels, let's say 2.05 percent on 10-year notes, we're trying to
figure out where to sell these new Treasuries."
The Treasury Department will hold auctions of three-year
notes, 10-year notes and 30-year bonds next week to sell a total
of $66 billion in new debt.
"I think next week's supply is definitely affecting the
Treasury market," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales
and trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.
"If you're selling anything, as you know, your strongest
selling point is price. To the extent that dealers can create a
concession by selling, they will try to do that before the
auctions."