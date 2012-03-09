* U.S. payrolls grow by 200,000-plus 3 straight months
* Fed might hold back on more aid if hiring accelerates
* Bargain-hunting, Greece jitters limit market losses
* Two-year note yield hovers at highest since August
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. government debt
prices fell on Friday as news of steady job growth in February
reinforced the notion the U.S. economy is gaining traction,
spurring investors to trim their low-yielding debt holdings and
buy stocks and other growth-oriented assets.
Next week's $66 billion worth of coupon-bearing debt also
weighed down bond prices, as dealers and investors prepared to
make room for new supply, analysts said.
"The (jobs) number looks very good," said Mike Materasso,
co-chair of the fixed-income policy group at Franklin Templeton
based in San Mateo, California, which oversees more than $300
billion in fixed income. "While U.S. appears to be doing better
than six months ago, the rest of the world looks slower."
The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers added more
than 200,000 jobs for a third straight month, although the
jobless rate stalled at a three-year low of 8.3 percent.
{ID:nL2E8E93SW}
Market losses shortly before and after the release of the
government's payroll data were mitigated by bargain-hunting,
which was led by fund managers and overseas central banks, after
longer-dated yields touched the top end of their trading range
established since last November, traders said.
Another factor that limited market losses was a decision
from a derivatives group that ruled Greece's debt restructuring
qualified as a credit event, which triggers the payout of credit
default swaps worth over $3 billion.
Persistent doubts about Greece's financial future, and
whether the recent spate of better-than-expected U.S. economic
data curbed the decline in bond prices as well.
"There is a nagging feeling on whether we are in for weaker
data after the first quarter," Materasso said.
For now, however, there is the growing perception U.S.
economic growth is on a self-sustained path without the need of
more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
This view has exerted selling pressure on the shorter-dated
Treasuries, which are more sensitive to the outlook on Fed
policies than longer-dated issues.
The Fed's $8.6 billion worth of short-dated notes from its
holdings on Friday, as a part of its $400 billion "Operation
Twist" program to help the economy, was also a drag on
short-dated Treasuries.
The yield on two-year Treasuries touched 0.3257
percent, its highest level in more than seven months. It last
traded down 1/32 with a yield of 0.322 percent, up 1 basis point
from late Thursday.
SUPPLY, FOMC
While another strong jobs report was negative for bonds, its
impact was muted as traders gauged the valuation for the
upcoming government note supply and hedged against any surprise
announcement from the Fed.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's
policy-setting group, will hold a one-day meeting on Tuesday.
Some analysts see the likelihood the FOMC might signal to embark
on more bond purchases in an effort to lower mortgage rates and
long-term borrowing costs to stimulate the economy.
In the meantime, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell $32
billion in three-year notes on Monday; $21 billion in 10-year
debt on Tuesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Wednesday.
"Now the (jobs) news is out and the market needs to
reassess," said Raymond Remy, a Treasury trader at Daiwa
Securities in New York. "The things to keep in mind are you have
an FOMC meting on Tuesday and you have a ton of supply next
week."
Next week's U.S. bond supply could also include another wave
of corporate bonds and compete with the new Treasuries.
The U.S. investment-grade corporate bond market set a weekly
record for supply on Friday with $40.39 billion of deals. It
surpassed the prior record of $38.5 billion sold in the week of
May 9, 2008, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
In mid-afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.04
percent, up 3 basis points on the day and up nearly 6 basis
points on the week.
The 30-year bond last traded down 7/32,
retracing three-quarters of the drop shortly after the jobs
data. The 30-year yield was 3.19 percent, up 1 basis point from
Thursday.
The 30-year yield is on track to rise 8 basis points from
last Friday, which would be the biggest single-week jump in
seven weeks.