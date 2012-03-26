* Better German business data spur bond selling
* Germany preparing to let rescue funds to work together
* Fed's Bernanke offers dour view on U.S. economy
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. government debt prices
fell on Monday as fewer worries about Europe reduced bids for
lower-risk Treasuries and snapped their four-session winning
streak ahead of this week's $99 billion in coupon supply.
Longer-dated Treasury yields retested their 200-day moving
averages after German business sentiment unexpectedly improved
for a fifth straight month.
Indications that Germany is prepared to allow two rescue
funds to operate concurrently in an effort to bolster the
firepower to combat the region's debt crisis also helped revive
investor appetite for stock and other growth-oriented assets,
analysts said.
"The outlook on Europe seems to be a bit better," said
Andrew Shulman, a Treasuries trader at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
The Treasuries market retraced some of its initial losses
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke expressed his
concerns about the sluggish pace of U.S. economic growth and
historically high level of unemployment.
Bernanke's remarks rekindled some bets the U.S. central bank
would embark on a third round of quantitative easing in the form
of more bond purchases, although Philadelphia Fed President
Charles Plosser said earlier the Fed should not have the
unfettered ability to purchase assets.
Market action was choppy on below-average volume. As of 10
a.m. (1400 GMT), Treasuries volume was running two-thirds of its
20-day moving average, according to ICAP.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell
9/32 to yield 2.27 percent, up 4 basis points from Friday.
The 10-year yield was above its 200-day moving average of
2.2209 percent but below its 4-1/2-month peak of 2.399 percent
set last Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.
The 30-year bond fell 30/32 for a yield of
3.36 percent, up 5 basis points from Friday. The 30-year is
below its 4-1/2-month high of 3.4920 percent set last Monday and
its 200-day moving average of 3.3717 percent.
At about 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Fed is scheduled to sell up
to $8.75 billion in government debt due Feb 2013 to July 2013,
which is a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" program
aimed to help hold down mortgage rates and other long-term
borrowing costs in a bid to foster economic growth.