NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. government debt prices held steady at lower levels on Monday after industry data showed domestic pending home sales unexpectedly dipped 0.5 percent in February, paring hopes the housing market is on the verge of a rebound.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 5/32 in price with a yield of 2.25 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)