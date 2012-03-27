* Strong demand seen likely for $35 bln two-year supply * Fed set to buy up to $2.25 bln in long-dated bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 27 The yield on U.S. two-year Treasury debt was hovering at its lowest in a week on Tuesday ahead of a $35 billion auction of new two-year debt, part of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply. Yields on other Treasury maturities fell with their prices near session highs, a day after bond-friendly remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke renewed bets the U.S. central bank would embark on a third round of asset purchases, dubbed QE3, in an effort to support economic growth. "The market realized that QE3 was not off the table and that the Fed remained on hand to keep a ceiling on rates," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. Goncalves and other analysts predict aggressive bidding for the latest two-year issue after the biggest bond market sell-off since last June about a week ago. They reckon the spike in two-year yields might be overdone, making two-year notes a relative bargain as the Fed is committed to keep rates near zero until at least late 2014. On March 15, the two-year yield jumped to 0.41 percent, its highest level since late July 2011, after the Fed upgraded its outlook on the economy and on less anxiety about Europe's debt predicament spiraling into a global crisis. "Expect a strong two-year auction, as the front-end has had outsized bearish moves and current levels offer a buying opportunity," Goncalves said. In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the new two-year notes due March 2014 would sell at a yield of 0.3540 percent, which would be the highest yield at a two-year auction since last July. The Treasury Department will announce the two-year auction results shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Prior to the note sale, the Fed is scheduled to buy up to $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion in long-dated Treasuries due Feb 2036 to Feb 2042 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) In the open market, the current two-year note due February 2014 was unchanged in price with a yield of 0.34 percent, down 0.4 basis point from Monday's close. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were 6/32 higher to yield 2.23 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday. The 10-year yield was above its 200-day moving average of 2.2170 percent but below its 4-1/2-month peak of 2.399 percent set last Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. The 30-year bond was up 8/32 for a yield of 3.33 percent, down 1 basis points from Monday. The 30-year is below its 4-1/2-month high of 3.4920 percent set last Monday and its 200-day moving average of 3.3672 percent.