* Strong demand seen likely for $35 bln two-year supply * U.S. consumer confidence pulls back slightly in March * Fed set to buy up to $2.25 bln in long-dated bonds * Two-year yield lowest in 2 weeks, 10Y below 200-day MA * U.S. high-grade bond supply sets record Q1 volume-IFR By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. government debt prices rose on Tuesday, with traders expected to bid aggressively for $35 billion worth of new two-year debt, part of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply. The two-year note yield fell to the lowest level in two weeks, while the 10-year yield slipped below its 200-day moving average in response to news of a slight pullback in U.S. consumer confidence in March. The rise in Treasuries prices was also underpinned by bond-friendly remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday. His view on sluggish U.S. growth and high domestic unemployment has renewed bets the U.S. central bank would embark on a third round of asset purchases, dubbed QE3, in an effort to support economic growth. "The market realized that QE3 was not off the table and that the Fed remained on hand to keep a ceiling on rates," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. Goncalves and other analysts predict aggressive bidding for the latest two-year issue after the biggest bond market sell-off since last June about a week ago. They reckon the spike in two-year yields might be overdone, making two-year notes a relative bargain as the Fed is committed to keep rates near zero until at least late 2014. On March 15, the two-year yield jumped to 0.41 percent, its highest since late July 2011, after the Fed upgraded its outlook on the economy and as fears Europe's debt predicament could spiral into a global crisis waned. "Two-years are going to be do fine given how much they have been beaten up the past couple of weeks," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. On Monday, Fed Chairman Bernanke cautioned that U.S. growth remains too low to reduce unemployment much further. The jobless rate was at a three-year low of 8.3 percent in February. The improved U.S. jobs picture has shored up consumer sentiment in recent months, but it might be showing signs of hitting a plateau on high gasoline prices and as consumers wait for more good economic news. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its U.S. consumer confidence index slipped to 70.2 in March from an upwardly revised 71.6 in February. Renewed worries about the U.S. economy should provide the impetus for purchases of new U.S. Treasuries, analysts said. In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the new two-year notes due March 2014 would sell at a yield of 0.3500 percent, which would be the highest yield at a two-year auction since last July. The Treasury Department will announce the two-year auction results shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). While few analysts were concerned about the two-year sale, they were less certain about the appetite for Wednesday's $35 billion five-year auction and Thursday's $29 billion seven-year supply as they go head-to-head with this week's corporate bond offerings. Investment-grade companies have issued the most debt ever in the first quarter, totaling $274.5 billion, which surpassed the previous high of $272.3 billion five years ago, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Prior to the note sale, the Fed bought $1.97 billion in long-dated Treasuries due Feb. 2036 to May 2041. In the open market, the current two-year note due February 2014 was up 1/32 in price with a yield of 0.3360 percent, down 1 basis point from Monday's close. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were 13/32 higher to yield 2.207 percent, down 5 basis points from Monday. The 10-year yield was below its 200-day moving average of 2.2170 percent and its 4-1/2-month peak of 2.399 percent set last Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. The 30-year bond was up 15/32 for a yield of 3.319 percent, down 2.5 basis points from Monday. The 30-year is below its 4-1/2-month high of 3.4920 percent set last Monday and its 200-day moving average of 3.3672 percent.