By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. Treasuries prices remained higher on Tuesday after the Treasury sold $35 billion in two-year notes in the highest-yielding auction of that maturity since July 2011.

The government sold the notes at a high yield of 0.340 percent, awarding 42.8 percent of the bids at the high. The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 3.69.

The total buyside bid improved over last month, leaving dealers with just 44.3 percent of the auction, their lowest takedown since October 2010, said Jefferies & Co. money market economist Thomas Simons.

Direct bidders took down 21.4 percent of the issue, their largest takedown in percentage terms since October 2009.

The indirect bid was the largest since November at $19.1 billion. The 34.3 percent takedown was at the top end of the recent range, Simons said.

Benchmark 10-year notes remained higher on the day, up 16/32 in price as their yields eased to 2.20 percent, below its 200-day moving average of 2.2170 percent.