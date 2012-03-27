By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. Treasuries prices
remained higher on Tuesday after the Treasury sold $35 billion
in two-year notes in the highest-yielding auction of that
maturity since July 2011.
The government sold the notes at a high yield of 0.340
percent, awarding 42.8 percent of the bids at the high.
The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 3.69.
The total buyside bid improved over last month, leaving
dealers with just 44.3 percent of the auction, their lowest
takedown since October 2010, said Jefferies & Co. money market
economist Thomas Simons.
Direct bidders took down 21.4 percent of the issue, their
largest takedown in percentage terms since October 2009.
The indirect bid was the largest since November at $19.1
billion. The 34.3 percent takedown was at the top end of the
recent range, Simons said.
Benchmark 10-year notes remained higher on the day, up 16/32
in price as their yields eased to 2.20 percent, below its
200-day moving average of 2.2170 percent.