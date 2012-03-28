NEW YORK, March 28 Prices on U.S. government debt edged higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve bought $4.81 billion longer-dated Treasuries for its "Operation Twist" program which is aimed to hold down long-term borrowing costs to foster economic growth.

The U.S. central bank had planned to buy $4.50 billion to $5.25 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from May 2020 to Feb 2022.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note prices touched a session high of 98-14/32, up 3/32 from late Tuesday. The 10-year yield hit a session low of 2.177 percent, down 1 basis point from Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)