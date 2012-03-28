By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. Treasuries erased narrow gains and moved lower on Wednesday after the Treasury's $35 billion sale of five-year notes drew tepid demand. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 1/32 before the sale, was down 3/32 in price afterward, its yield rising to 2.20 percent. "Today's five-year note auction was poorly bid and the first to tail since July," said Thomas Simons, vice president and money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York. The tail, or the difference between the high and median bids, was 1.4 basis points, according to one measure and 1.2 basis points according to another. After the July 2011 five-year note auction, the most recent auction to tail, the five-year note "continued to sell off into the close," Simons said. The note, which yielded about 1.03 percent at the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) bidding deadline, yielded 1.045 percent a half hour after the sale. Dealers were awarded 46.8 percent of the sale, higher than the 43 percent average for the last four 5-year note auctions, said Ian Lyngen, senior government strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. The auction was "lackluster," he said, with non-dealer bids at 53.2 percent of the total compared with a 57 percent norm. The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 2.85 versus an average 3.02 bid-to-cover ratio over the last four 5-year Treasury note sales. "The five-year sector was trading slightly better on the day ahead of the auction, building in no outright or curve concession," Lyngen added. Treasuries sold off after the auction results were released.