NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. government debt prices added to earlier gains on Thursday after a larger-than-expected reading on weekly jobless claims stoked concerns about a slowdown in company hirings, which could hamper overall U.S. economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.18 percent. Prior to the release of the claims data, the 10-year notes were up 2/32 with a yield of 2.19 percent.