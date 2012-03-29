* 7-year auction demand uncertain after lackluster 5-year
sale
* Revised data scale back optimism on U.S. jobs market
* U.S. Fed to sell up to $8.75 bln in short-dated debt
* Treasury yields hover at two-week lows
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Thursday with benchmark yields hovering at two-week lows
after data on jobless claims undercut optimism the U.S. jobs
market is gaining traction.
Nagging jitters about the euro zone's fiscal woes and the
perception the Federal Reserve might consider more stimulus to
help the U.S. economy also revived bids ahead of a $29 billion
auction of seven-year notes.
The U.S. Labor Department said new jobless claims fell to a
fresh four-year low last week. But the report also contained
revisions for claims data from 2007 based on updated seasonal
adjustment calculations, including a significant upward revision
for the previous week's number. This resulted in speculation
that recent improvements in jobless claims may not have been as
rosy as first thought.
"So you haven't seen as much improvement on the firing side
as you had previously thought," Tom Porcelli, chief U.S.
economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York, said of the
jobless elaims revisions.
Earlier this week Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke made comments,
including in a television interview, that the U.S. economy
remains vulnerable despite recent encouraging data on job
growth. However, he stopped short of signaling the U.S. central
bank might soon embark on a third round of large-scale bond
purchase, known as QE3, to boost sluggish economic growth.
"He does seem to express a more pessimistic tilt," John
Donaldson, director of fixed income at Haverford Investments at
Radnor, Pennsylvania, which manages $6.5 billion in assets, said
of Bernanke's remarks on the economy this week.
Bernanke noted the current unemployment rate, currently at
8.3 percent, is worrisome given the outlook of tepid growth.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 11/32
higher in price with its yield at 2.16 percent, down nearly 3
basis points late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond last traded up 21/32, yielding
3.27 percent, down about 4 basis points from Wednesday.