* Revised U.S. jobless data seen arguing for continued easy
policy
* U.S. Fed sells $8.62 bln in short-dated debt
* Treasury yields hover at two-week lows
* 7-year auction gets decent bid
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Thursday after jobless claims figures undercut optimism
about U.S. job growth and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said again the economy's recovery was relatively weak.
New jobless claims fell to a fresh four-year low last week,
the government said, but the report also contained figures
revised from 2007 based on updated seasonal adjustment
calculations, including a significant upward revision for the
previous week's number. This led to talk that recent declines in
new jobless claims might be less significant than first thought.
The notion that U.S. job growth is still in low gear
reinforced Fed Chairman Bernanke's recent emphasis on the labor
market, with investors seeing that focus as arguing for a
continuation of accommodative monetary policy and more
large-scale purchases of Treasuries by the Fed aimed at
accelerating economic growth.
Bernanke told students at George Washington University on
Thursday that U.S. growth was below its long-term trend, still
in a relatively weak recovery following the 2007-09 financial
crisis.
"Right now Bernanke is out there in public and the story
he's telling is that interest rates are not going to rise
anytime soon," said Jeffrey Cleveland, senior economist at
Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles, California. "Instead, he sounds
skeptical about the jobs data. So there has been more dovish
talk for the market to digest.
"To the extent that yields recently rose on the idea that a
third round of quantitative easing (QE3) was off the table,
yields are now moving lower on the idea that the jobs market
might not be as robust as thought and QE3 is more likely,"
Cleveland said.
This ambivalence makes next week's report on March U.S.
employment "critical," he said.
Nagging worries about the euro zone's fiscal woes also
helped revive the bid for U.S. government debt.
"Italian and Spanish debt yields have moved up and yields on
safe-haven German bunds are down," said Michael Materasso,
portfolio manager and co-chair of the fixed-income policy
committee at Franklin Templeton, the latter with $727 billion in
assets under management as of Feb. 29 and upwards of $300
billion in fixed-income assets under management.
Italian 10-year yields rose to their highest
in nearly a month and last stood up 11 bps at 5.22 percent.
Selling pressure was also seen in other peripheral markets,
particularly for Spanish debt where investor appetite faltered
ahead of Friday's highly anticipated budget announcement, and as
workers struck to protest against sweeping reforms.
"Peripheral yields are up. Chinese and U.S. stocks are down
again. It's basically a risk-off trade," Materasso said.
In late trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was up 11/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.16
percent from 2.20 percent on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was up 21/32, its yield easing
to 3.27 percent from 3.31 percent on Wednesday.
Longer-dated yields have stayed below their 200-day moving
averages, signaling the bond market has stabilized after a steep
sell-off two weeks ago.
The Fed sold $8.62 billion in Treasuries due in two to three
years, which was a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" to
help hold down long-term interest rates.