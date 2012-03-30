By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Friday as news of sluggish income growth kindled worries
about the longer-term prospects for U.S. economic health,
despite robust consumer spending early in 2012.
Government data also showed the underlying inflation trend
remained tame despite the surge in gasoline prices, spurring a
bid for longer-dated Treasuries.
"Stronger spending, while unsustainable, is good for
near-term growth. Weaker incomes could suggest a weakening
payroll trend and the fact that spending-fuel led growth is
unlikely to last as the savings rate declines sharply," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, fixed income strategist at 4Cast Ltd in New
York.
Personal income grew 0.2 percent in February, half the 0.4
percent increase predicted by economists, while personal
spending jumped 0.8 percent last month, the biggest monthly
increase since July. Analysts said much of that spending seemed
driven by savings.
In early trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was up 1/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.15
percent, down 0.6 basis point from late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond was up 7/32 for a 3.26 percent
yield, down 1 basis point from Thursday's close.