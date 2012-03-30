NEW YORK, March 30 Prices on U.S. government debt turned flat on Friday, paring earlier gains linked to data that fueled worries about a slowdown in consumer spending and manufacturing activities.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 1/32 in price for a 2.15 percent yield. They had risen as much as 5/32 with a yield of 2.14 percent.

The 10-year yield ended at 2.16 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)