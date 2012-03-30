* Mixed economic data cast doubts on faster U.S. growth
* Treasuries on track for worst quarter since Q4 2011
* Benchmark yields jump 27 bps in Q1, 30-year up 38 bps
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. government debt prices
rose o n F riday after mixed economic data reduced optimism the
U.S. economy is gathering momentum and reinforced the notion
that inflation will stay tame and the Federal Reserve might
embark on more stimulus.
The modest market gains marked a steady end to a rocky first
quarter for Treasuries, which are on track for their worst
three-month period since the fourth quarter of 2010.
"We had a plethora of mixed numbers. It looks like it will
perpetuate the Fed's (easy) policy," said Paul Montaquila, fixed
income investment officer at the San Francisco-based Bank of the
West.
From January to March, less anxiety about the European debt
crisis and encouraging figures on U.S. jobs and manufacturing
led investors to shift money out of cash and Treasuries and into
stocks, corporate bonds and other growth-oriented investments.
News of sluggish income growth kindled worries about the
longer-term prospects for U.S. economic health, despite robust
consumer spending early in 2012.
Government data also showed the underlying inflation trend
remained tame despite the surge in gasoline prices, spurring a
bid for longer-dated Treasuries.
"Stronger spending, while unsustainable, is good for
near-term growth. Weaker incomes could suggest a weakening
payroll trend and the fact that spending-led growth is unlikely
to last as the savings rate declines sharply," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, fixed income strategist at 4Cast Ltd in New York.
Personal income grew 0.2 percent in February, half the 0.4
percent increase predicted by economists, while personal
spending jumped 0.8 percent last month, the biggest monthly
increase since July.
Analysts said much of the spending seemed driven by savings
after the Commerce Department reported the U.S. saving rate fell
to 3.7 percent, the lowest level since August 2009.
Other data also portrayed an economy in flux. A industry
report showed an unexpected slowdown in factory growth in the
upper U.S. Midwest in March, while the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed U.S. consumer
sentiment rebounded to a 13-month high in late March.
In midday trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was up 3/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.15
percent, down 1 basis point from late on Th ursday.
The 10-year yield was on track to rise 27 basis points for
the quarter, which would be the biggest quarterly increase since
the 78 basis points surge in the last quarter of 2010. It
briefly touched a 4-1/2-month high just under 2.40 percent last
week.
The 30-year bond was up 3/32 in price for a 3.27
percent yield, down 0.5 basis point from late Thursday.
For the quarter, the 30-year yield was poised to increase 38
basis points, the largest quarterly rise since the fourth
quarter of 2010, when it jumped 65 basis points.