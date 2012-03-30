* Mixed economic data cast doubts on faster U.S. growth
* Treasuries on track for worst quarter since Q4 2011
* Benchmark yields jump 30 bps in Q1, 30-year up 41 bps
* 30-year bonds slip after Fed "Operation Twist" buy
* Data show big Q1 bond fund inflows, seen mostly in corps
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. government debt prices
fell o n F riday, marking the end of a r ocky first quarter for
Treasuries, which are on track for their worst three-month
period since the fourth quarter of 2010.
An afternoon sell-off led by the 30-year bond, pared earlier
gains in reaction to mixed economic data that reduced optimism
the U.S. economy is gathering momentum and reinforced the notion
that inflation will stay tame and the Federal Reserve might
embark on more stimulus.
"The market seems to be struggling to hang in here before
quarter end," said Sean Murphy, a Treasury trader at SG Americas
Securities in New York.
The Fed's $400 billion "Operation Twist" has helped support
long-dated Treasuries prices as the central bank has been
selling its shorter maturities and buying longer-dated issues in
the open market in a bid to hold down mortgage rates and
long-term borrowing costs to stimulate borrowing and
investments.
The Fed bought $2.01 billion in Treasuries due in about 24
to 30 years early Friday. The bids for longer-dated bonds faded
after the Fed's latest purchase, knocking their prices lower.
This bond purchase program, which is slated to finish at the
end of June, was not enough to offset the reduced anxiety about
the European debt crisis and encouraging figures on U.S. jobs
and manufacturing in the first quarter.
A less fearful climate led investors to shift money out of
cash and Treasuries and into stocks, corporate bonds and other
growth-oriented investments.
So far in 2012, taxable bond funds saw $59 billion inflows
through the week ended March 21, according to the Investment
Company Institute. Analysts said a majority of that money went
into corporate bond funds.
Robust appetite for higher-yielding corporate debt drove the
issuance in that sector to a record first quarter in supply,
according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Barclays Capital's Treasury index was down 1 percent so far
in the quarter, which would be the biggest quarterly drop since
a 2.63 percent drop in the October-December quarter in 2010.
MIXED U.S. DATA
News of sluggish income growth kindled worries about the
longer-term prospects for U.S. economic health, despite robust
consumer spending early in 2012.
Government data also showed the underlying inflation trend
remained tame despite the surge in gasoline prices, spurring a
bid for longer-dated Treasuries.
"Stronger spending, while unsustainable, is good for
near-term growth. Weaker incomes could suggest a weakening
payroll trend and the fact that spending-led growth is unlikely
to last as the savings rate declines sharply," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, fixed income strategist at 4Cast Ltd in New York.
Personal income grew 0.2 percent in February, half the 0.4
percent increase predicted by economists, while personal
spending jumped 0.8 percent last month, the biggest monthly
increase since July.
Other data also portrayed an economy in flux. A industry
report showed an unexpected slowdown in factory growth in the
upper U.S. Midwest in March, while the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed U.S. consumer
sentiment rebounded to a 13-month high in late March.
In early afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury
note was down 4/32 in price, its yield rising to
2.18 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Th ursday.
The 10-year yield was on track to rise 30 basis points for
the quarter, which would be the biggest quarterly increase since
the 78 basis points surge in the last quarter of 2010. It
briefly touched a 4-1/2-month high just under 2.40 percent last
week.
The 30-year bond was down 14/32 in price for a
3.30 percent yield, up 2.5 basis points from late Thursday.
For the quarter, the 30-year yield was poised to increase 41
basis points, the largest quarterly rise since the fourth
quarter of 2010, when it jumped 65 basis points