* Stock futures losses aid safe-haven debt * Fed minutes from March meeting eyed * Yields in the middle of months-long ranges By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. government debt prices rose for the second straight day on Tuesday as weaker stock index futures encouraged a bid for safe-haven debt before the afternoon release of minutes from last month's Federal Reserve policy meeting. The gains at the start of the second quarter followed a first-quarter retreat in which investors had shown willingness to choose riskier assets over safe-havens such as Treasuries. U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 climbed to a four-year high in the previous session. The Fed is due to release minutes from its March meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), Traders will look at them for further insight into how actively the central bank is mulling more steps to boost growth. The Fed cut rates to near zero in December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to boost growth. Evidence of stronger hiring had led some analysts to say the Fed would have to raise interest rates before late 2014. But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the modest pace of U.S. growth was unlikely to cut unemployment quickly, and that further stimulative action would remain an option. Barclays said the Treasury yield curve could steepen if the market makes price concessions for next week's auctions of 10-year and 30-year Treasuries. "We maintain our 10s-30s curve steepener recommendation until closer to the bond auction," Ajay Rajadhyaksha, managing director and head of U.S. fixed income and securitized products strategy at Barclays, wrote in a research note. Treasury supports have held at the October rate highs for five-year note yields near 1.20 percent, for 10-year note yields near 2.40 percent, and 30-year bond yields near 3.50 percent, said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. O'Donnell suggested lightening up on long positions as the market approaches resistance at 2.10 percent in 10-year yields and 3.22 percent in 30-year yields. "Treasury benchmark yields are near the midpoint of rate ranges that have held up for months now," he wrote in a research note. "Risks are still tilt to the downside in bond yields in the very near term, but I would prefer to be flat near here and wait for 20+ basis-point moves away from current benchmark yields before getting overly excited about new positioning." The market will keep an eye on the U.S. February factory orders report due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Orders are expected to be up 1.5 percent after a 1.0 percent January drop. March auto sales data will also be of interest. The Fed is scheduled to buy about $1.4 billion in long-end TIPS.