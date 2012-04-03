By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting showed that policymakers appear less keen to launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves. The Fed policymakers noted recent signs of slightly stronger growth but remained cautious about a broad pickup in U.S. economic activity, focusing heavily on a still elevated jobless rate. Treasuries had gained in price earlier on Tuesday on hopes that further debt purchases by the Fed would have a positive impact on Treasuries yields. "It seems the market is really disappointed," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at the Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. "I guess they were expecting more emphasis on the possibility of QE3 going forward." Markets had taken fresh hope that a new round of easing was likely after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the modest pace of U.S. growth was unlikely to cut unemployment quickly, and that further stimulus would remain an option. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 29/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, up from around 2.18 percent before the minutes were released. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-21/32 in price to yield 3.41 percent, up from 3.32 percent before the minutes. Tuesday's move in part replicated a selloff over the course of March 13-14, when the Fed last met and issued a policy statement that did not mention potential additional easing. This sent 10-year Treasury yields to 2.28 percent from 2.03 percent. Investors will now be closely watching for any signs of further stimulus by the Fed's June meeting, when Operation Twist is scheduled to expire. Twist involves the Fed buying longer-term debt in a bid to reduce longer-term borrowing rates and selling short-term debt to fund the purchases. The run up to the U.S. election may make it politically difficult to announce further easing after the June meeting, said Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York. "After June the window to act starts closing because of the elections and the Fed not wanting to interfere during the election process," he said. Treasuries yields remain below five-month highs reached mid-March when hopes over an improving economy and a dampened safe haven bid from Europe sent benchmark 10-year rates up by around 40 basis points over the course of a week to 2.40 percent. Some analysts see unseasonably warm weather in the U.S. this year as a risk to the economy, and thus a potentially supporting factor for Treasuries, as each economic data release comes under closer scrutiny. "The risk is big because the Fed has become very data dependent," said Tata. "People fear that the distortion from the weather is so big that it may have sent a wrong signal earlier this year in terms of strong economic data, which will lead to a disappointment later on once they wash out of the data." Employment data for March is the next major economic release for markets. The payrolls report on Friday is expected to show that employers added 203,000 new jobs in the month. The Fed plans two debt buybacks on Wednesday as part of Operation Twist. The central bank will buy up to $2 billion in debt due between 2036 and 2042 and as much as $5 billion in notes maturing between 2018 and 2020. On Tuesday, the Fed bought $1.35 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities maturing between January 2021 and February 2042 from $2.54 billion offered, the New York Fed said.