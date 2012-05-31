UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to cut jobs as it pares back in London
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. Treasuries briefly extended price gains after U.S. first quarter economic growth was revised down to 1.9 percent.
The 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in price with yields falling to 1.61 percent, only slightly higher than more than 60-year lows of 1.59 percent reached earlier on Thursday.
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
LIMA, June 8 Peru's trade surplus widened to $66 million in April from $57 million in April 2016, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)