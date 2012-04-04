* Higher yields lure buyers
* Stock losses, weak Spanish debt auction enhance safety bid
* Market will turn focus to U.S. non-farm payrolls report
Friday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. Treasuries rallied on
Wednesday as the largest selloff in three weeks in the previous
session drew buyers and losses in the stock market enhanced the
bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Fresh economic data had scant market impact. The ADP
national employment report showed the U.S. private sector added
209,000 jobs in March, figures Goldman Sachs analysts said would
have "little bearing" on expectations for Friday's U.S. Labor
Department employment report.
Treasuries added slightly to gains after the Institute for
Supply Management (ISM) said its March non-manufacturing index
slipped to 56.0 from February's 57.3. It was still above the 50
mark that denotes expansion in the sector but slightly below the
Reuters consensus forecast of 57.0.
Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday when minutes from the
Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed policymakers less
eager to conduct another round of monetary stimulus as the U.S.
economy improves.
A day later, buyers entered the market to take advantage of
the lower prices and capture higher yields.
Stock losses on Wall Street also
enhanced the lure of safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The buying sent benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
up 18/32, allowing their yields to ease to 2.24 percent from
2.31 percent on Tuesday.
The 30-year Treasury bond rose 1-5/32, its yield
easing to 3.38 percent from 3.44 percent on Tuesday.
"Treasuries rebounded after yesterday's losses," the latter
driven by the release of the minutes from the Fed's March policy
meeting, said RBS Securities managing director and head of U.S.
Treasury strategy William O'Donnell.
Developments in Europe also favored a bid for safe-haven
U.S. government debt, with jitters growing about a potential
flare-up in the debt crisis after a weak Spanish debt auction
helped safe-haven Treasuries, traders and strategists said.
"This morning the papers are rife with haunting headlines
out of Europe," O'Donnell said. "What people missed was an
absolute pounding of European, Spanish and Italian especially,
banks yesterday. Meanwhile, global stocks and commodity markets
are weak today -- a reminder that all's not well."
The jump in Spanish borrowing costs spread fear in wider
European markets and overshadowed a successful step back into
debt markets by neighboring Portugal.
Concerns Spain will struggle to meet tough deficit targets
and treat its ailing banks as the economy slows have fueled
concern it might be forced to follow Greece, Ireland and
Portugal in seeking a bailout.
The market's next focus will be the U.S. payrolls figures
due on Friday.
"The employment figures are key to the Fed's next move,"
said Kathy Jones, vice president and fixed income strategist at
Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. "The Fed is in
a wait and watch mode. If job growth accelerates, then there is
little reason to consider more quantitative easing."
Jones said one issue the Fed is watching is whether warm
weather means employment growth reported in recent months has
been skewed to the upside by seasonal adjustments. The next few
months' data could shed some light on that point, she said.
"Meanwhile, if the unemployment rate continues to fall, that
also would give less reason to provide more stimulus," she said.
Jones said going into Friday's employment report, traders
would want to be positioned defensively and not have long
positions in longer-term bonds due to concern about the impact
of a stronger-than-expected report.