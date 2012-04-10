Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields traded below 2 percent for the first time since March 12, while 30-year bonds gained over a point in price on Tuesday as investors sought the safe-haven of U.S. government debt amid worries about the global economy.
Ten-year notes were trading 16/32 higher in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from 2.05 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 1-4/32 higher in price to yield 3.14 percent from 3.20 percent. (Reporting By Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.