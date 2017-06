NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly traded a point lower in price on Wednesday as stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street, undermining safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.

After briefly trading a point lower, 30-year bonds settled back to trade 27/32 lower to yield 3.18 percent, up from 3.13 percent late on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 11/32 lower to yield 2.03 percent from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.