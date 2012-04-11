* Yields gain from four-week lows reached Tuesday
* European debt prices fall after German Bund auction
* Treasury to sell $21 bln of reopened 10-year notes
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasury debt prices
fell Wednesday as investors took profits on the previous day's
gains and worked to cheapen prices ahead of a debt sale later in
the afternoon.
Investors were also taking cues from weaker European debt
prices, while strength in U.S. stocks undermined the safe-haven
appeal of U.S. government debt.
"This is a natural reaction to retrace some of yesterday's
move given that Spain is trading a little better and Italy is
trading a little better. Yesterday's move was all about European
contagion and now things look a little more cheery than they did
yesterday. The flight to quality mentality is reduced a little
bit," said Rick Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading
at BNP Paribas in New York.
Treasuries followed German bond prices down after a
poorly-received 10-year Bund auction where rock-bottom yields
soured demand for the euro zone benchmark despite concern over
the ability of the currency bloc to contain its debt crisis.
However, Spanish and Italian government debt prices rose.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
down 14/32 to yield 2.04 percent, up from 1.99 percent late
Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 1-4/32 lower to yield 3.19
percent from 3.13 percent.
Treasuries prices have been rising, and yields falling,
since Friday when much weaker than expected jobs growth in the
U.S. in March spurred worries over global growth, and as
concerns over Spain's debt outlook renewed worries about the
European debt crisis.
Benchmark note yields touched 1.96 percent on Tuesday,
marking the lowest in over four weeks.
Investors on Wednesday also were looking to whittle away at
Treasuries prices ahead of the auction of $21 billion of
reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday.
The sale of $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday was
met with solid demand, and the U.S. is set to auction $13
billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart
on Wednesday said that the U.S. economy remains fragile but
that things would have to get a lot worse for the Fed to launch
another round of monetary stimulus.
"I'm somewhat reticent to consider another round of
quantitative easing at this time," Lockhart told a press
briefing on the sidelines of a conference sponsored by his bank.