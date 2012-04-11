* Yields gain from four-week lows reached Tuesday
* European debt prices fall after German Bund auction
* Treasury to sell $21 bln of reopened 10-year notes
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasury debt prices
fell on Wednesday as investors took profits on the previous
day's gains and worked to cheapen prices ahead of a debt sale
later in the afternoon.
Investors were also taking cues from weaker European debt
prices, while strength in U.S. stocks undermined the safe-haven
appeal of U.S. government debt.
"Yesterday's move was all about European contagion and now
things look a little more cheery than they did yesterday. The
flight to quality mentality is reduced a little bit," said Rick
Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas
in New York.
Treasuries followed German bond prices down after a
poorly-received 10-year Bund auction where rock-bottom yields
soured demand for the euro zone benchmark despite concern over
the ability of the currency bloc to contain its debt crisis.
However, Spanish and Italian government debt traded higher in
price after plunging in recent days.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
down 12/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent, up from 1.99 percent
late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 29/32 lower to yield 3.18
percent from 3.13 percent.
"Europe, at least in conversation, has a somewhat better
tone, which is easing the flight-to-quality bid and pushing
stocks higher," said Kevin Giddis, managing director of fixed
income at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee.
Treasuries prices have been rising since Friday when much
weaker than expected jobs growth in the United States spurred
worries over global growth and concerns over Spain's debt
outlook renewed jitters about the European debt crisis.
Benchmark note yields touched 1.96 percent on Tuesday,
marking the lowest in over four weeks.
Investors also were looking to whittle away at Treasuries
prices ahead of the auction of $21 billion of reopened 10-year
notes on Wednesday.
The sale of $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday was
met with solid demand, and the United States is set to auction
$13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart
on Wednesday said that the U.S. economy remains fragile but
that things would have to get a lot worse for the Fed to launch
another round of monetary stimulus.
"I'm somewhat reticent to consider another round of
quantitative easing at this time," Lockhart told a press
briefing on the sidelines of a conference sponsored by his bank.
The Fed joined in Wednesday's selling, getting rid of $8.624
billion of Treasuries ranging in maturity from July 2012 through
January 2013 as part of its latest stimulus program, dubbed
"Operation Twist."