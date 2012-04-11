* Yields gain from four-week lows reached Tuesday
* Treasury's $21 bln 10-year auction weighs on market
By Burton Frierson
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasury debt prices
fell on Wednesday, giving back much of the previous day's gains
as diminished worries over Europe's fiscally troubled countries
and an auction of 10-year notes weighed on the market
European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
helped ease concerns over Europe's debt crisis by saying the ECB
still had its bond-buying program as an option to employ. This
helped damp demand for safe-haven U.S.
Treasuries.
The U.S. government's $21 billion offering of 10-year debt
came largely in line with market expectations but some data
within the auction results suggested weak demand, which was not
surprising after bonds rallied back to expensive levels in the
wake of last month's sell-off.
Treasuries could remain under pressure on Thursday due to the
government's $13 billion offering of 30-year bonds, but
continuing worries over Spain's debt problems and slowing global
growth are likely to provide a supportive environment after this
week's supply passes.
Wednesday's focus on Europe was a reminder of the tensions
that gripped markets late last year and early in 2012, and kept
attention on how policymakers will respond if the euro zone's
crisis flares up again.
"I think that there's just a sense that central banks will
step in if declines in stocks get too precipitous," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at
Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.
"The auction helped with the little declines in Treasuries.
It was kind of lackluster. There are people who just don't like
a 2 percent yield on 10-year notes."
The benchmark 10-year note was last down 12/32
in price, yielding 2.03 percent. That was after the yield on
10-year fell to 1.96 percent on Tuesday, its lowest since early
March.
Prices on the 10-year note edged slightly lower after the
auction results were announced, sending yields briefly up to the
day's high of 2.05 percent.
The market showed little reaction to a report by the Federal
Reserve that showed the U.S. economy kept growing moderately in
the late winter months but rising prices for gasoline and other
energy products were beginning to worry producers and consumers
across the country.