BRIEF-Corvex's Meister on Pandora-Sirius deal says deal is a new opportunity for Pandora - CNBC
* Corvex's Keith Meister on Pandora-Sirius deal says deal is a new opportunity for Pandora - CNBC
NEW YORK, April 12 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell, but pared their earlier losses slightly on Thursday after the Treasury completed its sale of $13 billion in re-opened 30-year bonds.
The benchmark 10-year note was last trading 6/32 lower in price and yielding 2.06 percent, up from 2.04 percent at Wednesday's close. The 30-year bond was last down 17/32 in price and yielding 3.22 percent, up from 3.19 percent late on Wednesday.
* Corvex's Keith Meister on Pandora-Sirius deal says deal is a new opportunity for Pandora - CNBC
LONDON, June 9 The agencies responsible for Britain's credit rating said on Friday that inconclusive national elections could impact Brexit negotiations, lead to another snap poll and change the future path of economic policy.