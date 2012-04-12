NEW YORK, April 12 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell, but pared their earlier losses slightly on Thursday after the Treasury completed its sale of $13 billion in re-opened 30-year bonds.

The benchmark 10-year note was last trading 6/32 lower in price and yielding 2.06 percent, up from 2.04 percent at Wednesday's close. The 30-year bond was last down 17/32 in price and yielding 3.22 percent, up from 3.19 percent late on Wednesday.