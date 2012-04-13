* China's 1st-quarter GDP below expectations
* Spanish, Italian debt yields rise
* March US growth rises modestly, near expectations
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Friday, pushing benchmark yields below the key
psychological level of 2 percent, as falling stocks and worries
over global economic growth fueled appetite for lower-risk
assets.
Treasuries started the day higher as below-forecast Chinese
output data dented risk appetite, and debt prices also benefited
from a flight into more secure assets caused by nervousness over
the persistent euro zone debt crisis.
Data showed China's gross domestic product expanded by 8.1
percent in the first quarter, the weakest pace in nearly three
years and below an 8.3 percent forecast.
Worries over the European debt crisis also pushed Spanish
and Italian debt yields higher, with the cost of insuring
Spain's debt hitting an all-time high.
"The European debt crisis and the China slowdown, those
things have developed a healthy flight-to-safety bid," said
David Coard, head of fixed-income sales and trading at The
Williams Capital Group in New York
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
19/32 higher in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from 2.06
percent late Thursday and off from 2.05 percent late last week.
The dip in yields takes them closer to the September level
of 1.67 percent which was the lowest in at least 60 years.
"The worry for the market this week remains Spanish debt
yields which have somehow started moving on whether the risk
trade is on, or mostly off, ... or the fact that China's GDP is
not the 9 percent whisper number but only 8.1 percent last
night," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday bought $1.833 billion of
Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2041 as part of
its latest stimulus program, which has been nicknamed "Operation
Twist".
Data showing U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in March,
largely in line with expectations, had little impact on the
Treasuries buying.
The bullish tone was supported however by the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on consumer
sentiment for April, which dipped to 75.7 from 76.2 in March.
Economists had expected the index to hold at last month's level.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-13/32 higher in
price to yield 3.14 percent from 3.21 percent late Thursday.