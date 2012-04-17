* U.S. yields rise; 10-yr yield at 2 percent
* Well-bid Spanish debt auction tempers safety bid
* March housing, output data has limited market impact
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Treasuries prices
slipped on Tuesday, bringing the benchmark 10-year yield to 2
percent after a better-than-expected bid for a Spanish
short-term debt auction tempered the safe-haven bid for U.S.
government debt.
U.S. Treasuries gained on Monday as the euro zone crisis
seemed to heat up again and the European Central Bank looked
unlikely to offer any quick relief.
With the ECB focused on fiscal discipline, sovereign debt
and financial strains in the euro zone will likely to be a
long-term player on the stage of market concerns, sometimes
playing a main role and sometimes a more peripheral one.
"European sovereign issues are once again taking center
stage as summer approaches and fixed-income and equity markets
are reacting to that," said Carl Riccadonna, senior U.S.
economist and director at Deutsche Bank Securities in New York.
"The question on investors' minds seems to be: 'Is Spain next?'"
On Monday Spain's rising cost of borrowing fed demand for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
But on Tuesday, a better-than-expected sale of short-term
bills in Madrid calmed some concerns that Spanish budget
problems could escalate into another round of euro zone
financial stress.
Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.2
billion) of 12- and 18-month bills, drawing good demand from
domestic banks, but yields rose sharply as expected.
The result triggered some profit-taking from investors who
have sold Spanish debt and other assets perceived as relatively
risky in recent days, while knocking German Bunds off their
highs and sending U.S. debt prices lower.
"The focus (was) on Spanish supply, it went very well ...
it's been a 'risk on' event," Bank of Montreal trader Craig
Collins said.
But nervousness remains ahead of a longer-term bond auction
on Thursday since Spain is seen as the potential new source of
contagion in the euro zone debt crisis.
Spain's economy has been shrinking or stagnating since a
property bubble burst in 2008. The country has an overall
unemployment rate of 22.9 percent, according to its National
Statistics Institute, with youth unemployment at around 50
percent.
Treasuries shaved some losses after the U.S. government
reported fewer than forecast U.S. housing starts for March.
The Federal Reserve's report that U.S. industrial production
was flat in March, held back by some cooling in manufacturing
activity, elicited little market reaction.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 6/32, to yield
2.01 percent.
While groundbreaking on U.S. homes fell unexpectedly in
March, permits for future construction rose to their highest
level in 3 1/2 years, Commerce Department data showed.
"U.S. domestic fundamentals look decent, but we have seen
this before," Riccadonna said. "But if confidence is derailed by
overseas developments, the domestic economy could feel the
pain."
Two-year U.S. government bond yields were
unchanged at 0.28 percent, while the 30-year bond fell 9/32, its
yield rising to 3.15 percent.
T-note futures were last down 7/32 on the day at
131.15/32, while cash 10-year yields were down 5/32,
their yields rising to 2 percent.