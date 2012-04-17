* Demand for Spain debt eases euro zone jitters
* March housing, output data has limited market impact
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Treasuries prices
retreated on Tuesday as U.S. stock market gains and a
better-than-expected bid for a Spanish short-term debt auction
curbed the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday when the euro zone
crisis seemed to heat up after the yield on Spain's key 10-year
debt rose to a five month high above 6 percent, a level seen as
unsustainable.
But on Tuesday, a good reception for a Spanish debt auction
spelled relief. Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros
($4.2 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills, drawing good demand
from domestic banks. Yields rose sharply as expected.
The result knocked safe-haven German Bunds off their highs
and sent U.S. debt prices lower.
The better auction results encouraged a risk on trade and
U.S. stocks advanced, aided by corporate earnings results.
But losses in the Treasury market were modest. Nervousness
remains ahead of a longer-term Spanish bond auction on Thursday
since Spain is seen as the potential new source of contagion in
the euro zone debt crisis.
"We have a 10-year note auction on Thursday in Spain and
that will be very important," said Wilmer Stith, a portfolio
manager of Wilmington Trust Broad Market Bond Fund, part of
Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors with about $15 billion in
assets under management. "Spanish yields are below 6 percent
which is somewhat encouraging going into Thursday's auction."
With the ECB focused on fiscal discipline, sovereign debt
and financial strains in the euro zone are likely to be
long-term players in market concerns.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble offered
encouraging words to Spain, saying it was delivering on economic
reforms and will not require a Greek-style bailout.
In the United States, Stith said last week's disappointing
U.S. payrolls growth continued to hold U.S. interest rates
captive at low levels and support Treasuries.
The market will focus on Thursday's jobless claims report,
but visibility on job growth might not get clearer until the
following week's report when some of the cloudiness from recent
holidays is removed.
"That leaves us vulnerable to lower yields in 5s, 10s and
30-years because the market is really focused, as it should be,
on U.S. job creation," Stith said. "There's no way to get growth
or momentum in aggregate demand without job creation and income
creation," he said.
The modest improvements in the U.S. jobs market contrast
with Spain's overall unemployment rate of 22.9 percent,
according to its National Statistics Institute, with youth
unemployment near 50 percent.
Treasuries briefly shaved some losses after the U.S.
government reported fewer than forecast U.S. housing starts for
March. The Federal Reserve's report that U.S. industrial
production was flat in March, held back by some cooling in
manufacturing activity, elicited little market reaction.
In late morning trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was down 7/32, to yield 2.01 percent.
While groundbreaking on U.S. homes fell unexpectedly in
March, permits for future construction rose to their highest
level in 3 1/2 years, Commerce Department data showed.
Two-year U.S. government bond yields were
unchanged at 0.28 percent, while the 30-year bond fell 11/32,
its yield rising to 3.15 percent.
T-note futures were last down 10/32 on the day at
131.12/32, while cash 10-year yields were down 8/32,
their yields rising to 2.01 percent.