* Position squaring before weekend IMF, World Bank meetings
* Sensitivity to FOMC policy meeting next week cited
* Profit-taking follows rally on tepid U.S. economic data
* Treasury to sell 2-, 5- and 7-yr notes next week
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. Treasuries prices slid
on Friday, with traders taking profits after a recent rally and
cautiously squaring positions before key policy gatherings this
weekend, the first round of a French election on Sunday, and a
Federal Reserve meeting next week.
Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe
gather in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of
the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down
3/32, their yields rising to 1.98 percent from 1.97 percent on
Thursday.
"Investors came in today and took some profits to lighten
positions over the weekend," said Thomas Simons, vice president
and money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.
Besides the IMF and World Bank meetings this weekend, the
Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting on April 24-25.
"With the FOMC coming up on Wednesday, investors want to
reduce their risk," Simons said.
At the March policy meeting, "the FOMC made the tiniest
little upgrade to the economic assessment and the market got
crushed," Simons said. "With such high sensitivity to such small
changes, it's tough to see people making big moves right now."
Eaton Vance Investment Managers vice president and portfolio
manager Eric Stein said the markets "are in a moderate 'risk-on'
mode as it seems the IMF is closer to its target of 400 billion
in extra emergency funding."
The Group of 20 nations stood ready to commit at least $400
billion to bulk up the IMF, though Brazil wants to tie the cash
to a pledge that emerging market voting power at the IMF will
increase. A G20 official familiar with a draft of the communique
the group of advanced and emerging countries was preparing for
release on Friday said that there would be "firm commitments to
increase resources available" over $400 billion.
"That funding will be seen as a positive by the risk
markets though, as always, the devil will be in the details, and
it will be important to analyze any statements out this
weekend's meetings closely," Stein said.
Another reason for bond investors' caution is the Treasury
auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next week,
said Josh Stiles, managing director at IDEA Global in New York.
"People aren't sure if the next wave of safe-haven buying is
coming or not, and if not, you have to be careful where you
bid," Stiles said. "We've been hugging 2 percent on the 10-year
yield all week, and it's hard to get the two-year yield below 25
basis points. We need some kind of 'fear trade' to get through
the Treasury supply in a rally mode," he said. "Otherwise, the
market needs to pause and pull back a bit."
Sunday's vote in France occurs as another bout of worries
about the euro zone is drawing close attention on the euro
bloc's No. 2 economy. The vote is the first
round of an election that could make Socialist Francois
Hollande the country's first left-wing president in 17 years.
"The first round of French elections this Sunday is a big
deal, but since it is basically assured that Sarkozy and
Hollande will make it to the second round, the big action will
be the second round on May 6," he said.
As for next week's FOMC meeting, the market will focus very
closely "on the minutiae of the statement and the Bernanke press
conference happening after this meeting," Stein said.
Stein said he thought the June FOMC meeting would be the one
at which the Fed could announce some new hybrid of monetary
easing since, by June, the Fed will have been able to analyze
two more monthly sets of U.S. employment data.
Any decision on further easing "will be data dependent and
if the pace of job growth slows over the next two months, as it
did this month, I expect the Fed to act," he said.