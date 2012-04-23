* Political upheaval in France, Netherlands supports safety bid * Spanish benchmark debt yields at 6 pct seen unsustainable * Benchmark US yields touch lowest in nearly two months * Fed to meet this week, US Treasury to sell $99 bln of debt By Chris Reese NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, with benchmark yields dipping to the lowest in nearly two months as the threat of political upheaval in France and the Netherlands spurred a general flight to safer and more liquid assets. Treasuries climbed in tandem with German Bunds as the prospects of a Socialist winning the French presidency and budget disagreements forcing elections in the Netherlands unnerved investors. General worries over the fiscal situation in Spain added to the worries over Europe, and Spanish 10-year debt yields rose to near 6 percent. Spanish debt rates above 6 percent are seen as unsustainable. Markets were taking direction from "overnight action in the eurozone amid ongoing concerns over Spain, and following France's first round presidential elections," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes gained 11/32 in price to yield 1.93 percent, down from 1.97 percent late Friday. Yields dipped to 1.91 percent, marking the lowest since Feb. 28. First round French presidential election voting saw Socialist candidate Francois Hollande beat the incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising jitters in the market that a change in leadership following the May 6 second round vote may lead to a more lax fiscal discipline. Problems in the euro zone also looked to be extending closer to the region's core as triple-A Netherlands fell into political crisis after a failure to agree on budget cuts made elections likely - adding to the already-high uncertainty in the region. The surge in demand for low-risk assets gained pace when euro zone purchasing managers' index data showed a faster-than-expected private sector slump in April. Looking beyond European factors, investors will be closely watching the assessment of the U.S. economy following the Federal Reserve's two day policy meeting on April 24-25 as well as sales of $99 billion of U.S. debt throughout the week. The U.S. sells $35 billion two and five year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and $29 billion of seven-year debt on Thursday. Ahead of these sales, 30-year bonds were trading 31/32 higher in price to yield 3.08 percent, down from 3.13 percent late Friday.