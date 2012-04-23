* Political upheaval in France, Netherlands supports safety
bid
* Spanish benchmark debt yields at 6 pct seen unsustainable
* Benchmark US yields touch lowest in nearly two months
* Fed to meet this week, US Treasury to sell $99 bln of debt
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Monday, with benchmark yields dipping to the lowest in
nearly two months as the threat of political upheaval in France
and the Netherlands spurred a general flight to safer and more
liquid assets.
Treasuries climbed in tandem with German Bunds as the
prospects of a Socialist winning the French presidency and
budget disagreements forcing elections in the Netherlands
unnerved investors.
General worries over the fiscal situation in Spain added to
the worries over Europe, and Spanish 10-year debt yields
rose to near 6 percent. Spanish debt rates above 6
percent are seen as unsustainable.
Markets were taking direction from "overnight action in the
eurozone amid ongoing concerns over Spain, and following
France's first round presidential elections," said Michael
Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder,
Colorado.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes gained 11/32 in
price to yield 1.93 percent, down from 1.97 percent late Friday.
Yields dipped to 1.91 percent, marking the lowest since Feb. 28.
First round French presidential election voting saw
Socialist candidate Francois Hollande beat the incumbent Nicolas
Sarkozy, raising jitters in the market that a change in
leadership following the May 6 second round vote may lead to a
more lax fiscal discipline.
Problems in the euro zone also looked to be extending closer
to the region's core as triple-A Netherlands fell into political
crisis after a failure to agree on budget cuts made elections
likely - adding to the already-high uncertainty in the region.
The surge in demand for low-risk assets gained pace when
euro zone purchasing managers' index data showed a
faster-than-expected private sector slump in April.
Looking beyond European factors, investors will be closely
watching the assessment of the U.S. economy following the
Federal Reserve's two day policy meeting on April 24-25 as well
as sales of $99 billion of U.S. debt throughout the week.
The U.S. sells $35 billion two and five year notes on
Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and $29 billion of
seven-year debt on Thursday.
Ahead of these sales, 30-year bonds were trading
31/32 higher in price to yield 3.08 percent, down from 3.13
percent late Friday.