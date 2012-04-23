* Spanish benchmark debt yields at 6 pct, seen unsustainable
* Benchmark U.S. yields touch lowest in nearly 2 mths
* Fed to meet this week, US Treasury to sell $99 bln of debt
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Monday, with benchmark yields dipping to the lowest in
nearly two months as the threat of political upheaval in France
and the Netherlands spurred a general flight from stocks to
safer assets.
Treasuries climbed in tandem with German Bunds as the
prospects of a Socialist winning the French presidency and a
budget fight forcing elections in the Netherlands unnerved
investors.
Spain's fiscal situation added to the worries about Europe,
and 10-year debt yields rose above 6 percent.
Spanish debt rates north of 6 percent are seen as unsustainable.
"U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds continue their bull trend,
as risk asset weakness persists," said MacNeil Curry, technical
strategist with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
U.S. stocks slid more than 1 percent, and benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes rose 11/32 in price to yield 1.93
percent, down from 1.97 percent late Friday. Yields dipped to
1.91 percent, marking the lowest since Feb. 28.
Markets took direction from "overnight action in the euro
zone amid ongoing concerns over Spain, and following France's
first-round presidential elections," said Michael Englund, chief
economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado.
Socialist candidate Francois Hollande beat incumbent Nicolas
Sarkozy in first-round French presidential voting, raising
market jitters that a change in leadership following the May 6
second-round vote may lead to less fiscal discipline.
Problems in the euro zone also looked to move closer to the
region's core as triple-A Netherlands fell into political crisis
after a failure to agree on budget cuts. Dutch Prime Minister
Mark Rutte resigned on Monday, but did not say whether elections
would be called, adding to the great uncertainty in the region.
The surge in demand for lower-risk assets gained pace when
euro zone purchasing managers' index data showed a
faster-than-expected private sector slump in April.
"Fears about the euro zone were again to the fore on
Monday," said Julian Jessop, chief global economist at Capital
Economics in London, adding "the real news was the recession
signals from the April euro-zone PMI and the results of the
first round of the French elections."
Looking beyond Europe, investors will closely watch the
assessment of the U.S. economy following the Federal Reserve's
2-day policy meeting on April 24-25 as well as sales of $99
billion of U.S. debt throughout the week.
The government will sell $35 billion in 2- and 5-year notes
on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and $29 billion of
7-year debt on Thursday.
Ahead of the sales, 30-year bonds traded 29/32
higher in price to yield 3.08 percent, down from 3.13 percent
late Friday.
Separately on Monday, the Fed bought $1.832 billion of
Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2041 as part of
its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist."