* Fed meeting awaited for hints on third round of QE
* Treasury to sell $35 bln of 2-year notes on Tuesday
* Dutch debt auction eases some Europe fears
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices
dipped slightly on Tuesday, with some easing of concern over
political upheaval in France and the Netherlands while investors
waited for U.S. debt sales and the results of the Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
The Fed, which is due to announce its rate decision on
Wednesday, is likely to stick to its previous message that
official borrowing costs should stay near zero until at least
late 2014. However, investors will be watching for any
suggestion of an eventual third round of quantitative easing.
Treasuries prices rose on Monday after a failure by the
Dutch government to agree on budget cuts spiraled into a
political crisis with the resignation of the prime minister,
which cast doubt over the country's support of future euro zone
measures.
Some in the market also feared a change at the helm of
France could mean less support for austerity measures. Socialist
candidate Francois Hollande beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in
first-round French presidential voting, raising market jitters
that a change in leadership following the May 6 second-round
vote may lead to less fiscal discipline.
However, the Dutch state on Tuesday successfully sold 2-year
and 25-year bonds one day after the government's collapse hurt
appetite for its debt in the secondary market.
"The Treasury market backed off of its recent highs
overnight as the relative success of the Dutch 2- and 25-year
auctions, as well as good demand for bill offerings from Spain
and Italy, helped narrow peripheral spreads," said Ian Lyngen,
senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
2/32 lower in price to yield 1.95 percent, up mildly from 1.94
percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 4/32
lower to yield 3.10 percent from 3.09 percent.
"We'll certainly stop shy of suggesting the overnight bid
for European new issues is a signal that Europe's political risk
is subsiding, only that we've seen a pause in the negative
momentum," Lyngen said.
The Treasury is set to sell $35 billion of two-year notes on
Tuesday, then $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and
$29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.
While the Treasury will sell debt, the Fed is scheduled to
buy $4.25 billion to $5 billion of longer-dated Treasuries on
Tuesday as part of its latest economic stimulus program, which
has been nicknamed "Operation Twist."
Treasuries were little moved by data showing U.S.
single-family home prices rose for the first time in 10 months
in February. The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20
metropolitan areas gained 0.2 percent in February on a
seasonally adjusted basis, matching economists' forecasts.
It was the first time home prices have gained since April
2011. That gain was itself an anomaly in a string of declines
stretching back to May 2010.