* Fed meeting awaited for hints on third round of QE
* Treasury to sell $35 bln of 2-year notes on Tuesday
* Dutch debt auction calms some fears about Europe
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices
dipped on Tuesday, with some easing of concern over political
upheaval in France and the Netherlands while investors waited
for U.S. debt sales and the results of the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting.
The Fed, which is due to announce its rate decision on
Wednesday, is likely to stick to its previous message that
official borrowing costs should stay near zero until at least
late 2014. However, investors will be watching for any
suggestion of an eventual third round of quantitative easing.
Treasuries prices rose on Monday after a failure by the
Dutch government to agree on budget cuts spiraled into a
political crisis with the resignation of the prime minister,
which cast doubt over the country's support of future euro zone
measures.
Some in the market also feared a change at the helm of
France could mean less support for austerity measures. Socialist
candidate Francois Hollande beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in
first-round French presidential voting, raising market jitters
that a change in leadership following the May 6 second-round
vote may lead to less fiscal discipline.
However, the Dutch state on Tuesday successfully sold 2-year
and 25-year bonds one day after the government's collapse hurt
appetite for its debt in the secondary market.
"Treasuries have taken a small breather overnight and into
the early New York session as some global risk appetite returns
to the market," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
5/32 lower in price to yield 1.96 percent, up from 1.94 percent
late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 10/32 lower to
yield 3.11 percent from 3.09 percent.
"Net-net, the Treasury market is still extremely well bid,
with yields trading at the lower end of what had been the
comfort ranges set in late 2011-early 2012," Lederer said.
The Treasury is set to sell $35 billion of two-year notes on
Tuesday, then $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and
$29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.
While the Treasury will sell debt, the Fed was buying $4.25
billion to $5 billion of longer-dated Treasuries on Tuesday as
part of its latest economic stimulus program, which has been
nicknamed "Operation Twist."
Treasuries were little moved by data showing U.S.
single-family home prices rose for the first time in 10 months
in February. The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20
metropolitan areas gained 0.2 percent in February on a
seasonally adjusted basis, matching economists' forecasts.
It was the first time home prices have gained since April
2011. That gain was itself an anomaly in a string of declines
stretching back to May 2010.
U.S. consumer confidence fell slightly in April, according
to the Conference Board, an industry group. The group said its
index of consumer attitudes edged down to 69.2 from a downwardly
revised 69.5 in March. Economists had expected a reading of
69.7, according to a Reuters poll.
The Commerce Department reported new U.S. single-family home
sales dropped in March to their lowest level in four months,
although the reading still beat analysts' expectations as the
government said sales in prior months were higher than initially
thought.