* Spain, Netherlands sell new debt at higher cost
* Mixed data support concerns about slowing U.S. growth
* Decent demand at U.S. 2-year auction but direct bids low
* Traders expect Fed to refrain from embarking on QE3
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. government debt prices
fell o n T uesday as solid demand for new Spanish and Dutch debt
soothed some contagion worries from Europe, but mixed U.S. data
reinforced concerns economic growth is sputtering after a solid
first quarter.
Despite lingering anxiety about the euro zone debt crisis
and another U.S. growth slowdown, analysts are not expecting the
Federal Reserve will signal it will soon embark on a third round
of large-scale bond purchases, nicknamed QE3, at the conclusion
of its two-day policy meeting that began on T ues day.
Thus, there was some trimming of those earlier bets of more
stimulus from the Fed.
"There has been a flight-to-quality to Treasuries spurred by
worries about Europe, but we have a hard time justifying a sub-2
percent U.S. 10-year yield," said Michael Strauss, chief market
strategist at CommonFund in Wilton, Connecticut, which oversees
about $27 billion in assets.
Investors bought new bonds from Spain and the Netherlands on
Tuesday, but demanded higher interest rates on them compared
with levels earlier this year due to perceived higher risks to
hold them.
"They might be able to get them done, but they are paying
them off at higher interest rates. That worries me," Stan
Shipley, bond strategist at ISI International Strategy &
Investment in New York, said of the latest Spanish and Dutch
debt sales.
Some investors, while on the defensive, sat on the sidelines
at Tuesday's $35 billion two-year Treasury note auction, the
first part of this week's $99 billion coupon-bearing supply, due
to a drop in yield from a month ago. This issue,
due in April 2014, cleared at a yield of 0.27 percent.
The share of the new two-year Treasuries bought by some Wall
Street firms, large fund mangers and other direct bidders was
7.8 percent, which was the smallest since Feb 2011.
It is unclear whether direct bidding for $35 billion of new
five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of
new seven-year debt on Thursday would improve,
analysts and investors said.
"The best thing that the market has going is fear," said
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed
Income in Newark, New Jersey, which manages $327 billion.
In the open market, benchmark 10-year notes last
traded down 8/32 in price, yielding 1.97 percent, up 3 basis
points from late on Mo nday. The 10-year yield flirted with a
two-month low the previous session.
The 30-year bond was down 19/32 in price to
yield 3.12 percent, up 3 basis points on the day.
Trading volume picked up from Monday but was still 10
percent below its 60-day average, according to Tradeweb.
A CHALLENGING WEDNESDAY
Traders face a possible volatile Wednesday as they prepare
for the five-year note auction at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT),
followed by several Fed events.
The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy
statement at about 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT). The Fed's economic
staff will release its updated economic projection at 2 p.m.
(1800 GMT). Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a press
conference at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).
The Fed is likely to stick to its previous message that
official borrowing costs should stay near zero until at least
late 2014. Investors will be watching for any suggestion of an
eventual third round of quantitative easing.
"The minutes from the last meeting revealed little appetite
among Fed officials for a new round of asset purchases. The
weaker-than-expected non-farm payroll figures in March shouldn't
have dramatically changed that assessment," said Paul Ashworth,
chief U.S. economist of Capital Economics in Toronto. "The Fed's
best option is to stay on the sidelines waiting to see which way
the recovery breaks."
Tuesday's data suggested a U.S. economy struggling to gain
traction, with dips in consumer confidence and new home sales,
although home prices showed some stabilization.
On Wednesday, the government will report its March reading
on durable goods orders, which economists predict
likely fell 1.7 percent. If the durables data come in at or
weaker than expected, it could revive bids for Treasuries as
well as at the five-year note auction.