NEW YORK, April 25 The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to 2 percent early Wednesday as traders and investors reduced their bond holdings in advance of a $35 billion five-year debt auction and the release of the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement.

The benchmark 10-year note last traded down 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.998 percent, up 2.5 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.