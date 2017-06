NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. Treasuries prices pared losses slightly on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected demand for $35 billion worth of new five-year notes, part of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded down 5/32 in price, yielding 1.99 percent. Shortly before the five-year auction results, they were down 7/32 with a 2.00 percent.