* Weekly U.S. jobless claims fall less than expected
* Pending U.S. home sales recover near two-year high
* European credit worries support bond prices
* Latest U.S. 7-year note supply sets record auction low
By Chris Reese and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Thursday after disappointing data on jobless claims
fueled worries about slowing U.S. economic growth, which would
hold down inflation and keep alive the chances of more bond
purchases from the Federal Reserve.
Weaker-than-expected economic figures on Europe compounded
safe-haven bids for U.S. and German government debt, analysts
and traders said.
This risk-averse climate helped spur bidding for $29 billion
in new seven-year notes, the last leg of this week's $99 billion
in coupon-bearing supply.
"There is decent underlying demand for Treasuries right now.
All three auctions were neutral to slightly better (than
average)," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold new debt
securities due in April 2019 at 1.347 percent,
the lowest yield at a seven-year auction.
On slightly above-average volume, benchmark 10-year notes
last traded up 3/32 in price for a yield of 1.97
percent, down 3 basis points on the day. They were up as much as
16/32 with 1.93 percent yield, helped partly on safety bidding
on persistent worries about contagion risk from the euro zone
debt crisis.
Yield on Spanish 10-year government debt rose to
5.85 percent, just under the 6 percent level that is seen as
unsustainable.
Treasury prices extended gains after the release of the U.S.
jobless claims data but subsided later on news that pending home
sales in the United States approached a near two-year high in
March.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 6/32 higher in
price to yield 3.14 percent, down 1 basis point on the day.
A sale of $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday met
robust demand, with strong interest from foreign central banks
and other indirect bidders reflecting the ongoing appeal of
safe-haven assets. Tuesday's sale of $35 billion of two-year
notes was also met with solid demand.
Meanwhile, the Fed bought $1.833 billion of longer-dated
Treasuries on Thursday as part of its latest stimulus program,
which has been nicknamed "Operation Twist."
The Labor Department said initial claims for state
unemployment benefits dropped by 1,000 in the latest week to a
seasonally adjusted 388,000. The prior week's figure was revised
up to 389,000 from the previously reported 386,000. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast new claims falling to 375,000
last week.