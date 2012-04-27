* First-quarter GDP at 2.2 pct, below expectations * U.S. consumer spending surged 2.9 pct in first quarter * Spain ratings cut feeds U.S. safe-haven support By Chris Reese NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices were mostly unchanged in choppy trade on Friday as consumer spending surged in the first quarter even as economic growth came in below expectations, leaving investors reluctant to revise their risk profile. Limited strength in stocks tugged at Treasuries safe-haven appeal, and longer-dated debt was erring on the side of price weakness. U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its initial estimate, moderating from the fourth quarter's 3 percent rate. Economists had forecast a 2.5 percent pace. However, consumer spending increased at a 2.9 percent rate during the quarter, its fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2010. "Overall it was weaker than expected, but personal consumption expenditures were a bit stronger than expected, so that will probably give people something to feel good about in the numbers," said Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading unchanged in price to yield 1.94 percent, while 30-year bonds were 2/32 lower in price to yield 3.13 percent. Safe-haven bids were supported by worries over Europe's sovereign debt crisis, which has helped to keep benchmark yields below the psychologically important level of 2 percent for the past three weeks. Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut Spain's credit rating by two notches, coming at a time when investors are already concerned about Spain's inability to grow out of its debt. Spain on Friday reported its unemployment rate hits 24 percent in the first quarter, the highest level in almost two decades. "Treasuries continue to be a safe haven," Jones said. Barring any radical price action on Monday, benchmark notes were on track for the biggest monthly dip in yield since September of last year. Treasuries were unmoved on Friday by data showing U.S. consumer sentiment was little changed in April. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment inched up to 76.4 from 76.2 in March. The survey topped economists' forecasts for 75.7, the preliminary figure reported in early April.