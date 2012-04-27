* First-quarter GDP at 2.2 pct, below expectations
* U.S. consumer spending surged 2.9 pct in first quarter
* Spain ratings cut feeds U.S. safe-haven support
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices
were mostly unchanged in choppy trade on Friday as consumer
spending surged in the first quarter even as economic growth
came in below expectations, leaving investors reluctant to
revise their risk profile.
Limited strength in stocks tugged at Treasuries safe-haven
appeal, and longer-dated debt was erring on the side of price
weakness.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual
rate in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said on
Friday in its initial estimate, moderating from the fourth
quarter's 3 percent rate. Economists had forecast a 2.5 percent
pace.
However, consumer spending increased at a 2.9 percent rate
during the quarter, its fastest pace since the fourth quarter of
2010.
"Overall it was weaker than expected, but personal
consumption expenditures were a bit stronger than expected, so
that will probably give people something to feel good about in
the numbers," said Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at
Charles Schwab in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading unchanged
in price to yield 1.94 percent, while 30-year bonds
were 2/32 lower in price to yield 3.13 percent.
Safe-haven bids were supported by worries over Europe's
sovereign debt crisis, which has helped to keep benchmark yields
below the psychologically important level of 2 percent for the
past three weeks.
Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut Spain's credit rating by
two notches, coming at a time when investors are already
concerned about Spain's inability to grow out of its debt. Spain
on Friday reported its unemployment rate hits 24 percent in the
first quarter, the highest level in almost two decades.
"Treasuries continue to be a safe haven," Jones said.
Barring any radical price action on Monday, benchmark notes
were on track for the biggest monthly dip in yield since
September of last year.
Treasuries were unmoved on Friday by data showing U.S.
consumer sentiment was little changed in April.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment inched up to 76.4
from 76.2 in March. The survey topped economists' forecasts for
75.7, the preliminary figure reported in early April.