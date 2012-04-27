* US Q1 GDP slows to 2.2 pct, falls short of forecast
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices
clawed higher in choppy trading on Friday as news of
slower-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter
supported the safehaven appetite for government securities and
kept benchmark yields below 2 percent.
A fourth straight day of gains on Wall Street stocks curbed
Treasuries gains after 10-year note yields flirted with their
lowest level in three months in overseas trading following
Standard & Poor's downgrade of Spain's credit rating late
Thursday.
"Almost all the data show we are slowing down," said Joseph
Balestrino, fixed income market strategist at Federated
Investors in Pittsburgh, which manages about $349 billion. "We
are very much positioned for a slow-growth environment."
Bond investors for the most part seem comfortable with their
Treasuries holdings after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday stood
by its commitment to leave short-term interest rates near zero
at least until late 2004, analysts said.
Fed Chairman Ben Chairman said at his press conference after
the U.S. central bank's two-day policy meeting it is prepared to
embark on more monetary stimulus if the economy needs more help.
On Friday, the government reported the U.S. gross domestic
product grew at a 2.2 percent annualized rate in
the first quarter, slower than fourth quarter's 3.0 percent rate
and the median forecast of a 2.5 percent pace.
Mitigating a sharp drop in business investment and
government budgets was consumer spending, which expanded at a
2.9 percent rate during the quarter, its fastest pace since the
fourth quarter of 2010.
"We are in the process of muddling through. The economy is
growing at a slower pace than where people want to be," said Jim
Sarni, senior portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel in Los
Angeles, which oversees $65 billion in assets.
On below-average volume, benchmark 10-year notes
traded up 3/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, down 1 basis
point from Thursday's close. Thirty-year bonds rose
4/32 in price to yield 3.12 percent, nearly 1 basis point lower
on the day.
Friday's trading volume was 16 percent below its five-day
average and 22 percent below its 30-day average, according to
Tradeweb.
Analysts expect the Treasuries market would trade in a tight
range in advance of the April payroll data next Friday.
Data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. hiring
in March reduced expectations the U.S. economy was gaining
traction. The news revived demand for Treasuries and bets the
Fed would embark on a third large-scale bond purchase, nicknamed
QE3.
U.S. companies and governments likely added 170,000 jobs in
April, more than the 120,000 reported in March, according to the
latest Reuters poll of economists.
"It's a trading range environment with the Fed lurking in
the background. It won't let things get too much out of whack,"
said Jim Swanson, chief investment strategist at MFS Investment
Management in Boston, which oversees nea rly $285 bil lion in
assets.
Benchmark Treasuries yields finished 2 basis points lower on
the week, recording their sixth straight week of decline. They
have fallen 27 basis points so far in April, reversing the
entire rise in March, according to Tradeweb.
With renewed worries about Europe, investors showed a modest
preference for German Bunds over U.S. Treasuries as a safehaven
investment. Treasuries slightly lagged Bunds on the week with
their 10-year yield premium over 10-year Bunds
widening about 1 basis point near 26 basis points.