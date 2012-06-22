By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday in light trading as U.S. stocks pointed to a stronger
open, reducing the demand for safe haven U.S. bonds, and as
investors looked ahead to $99 billion in new short and
intermediate-dated debt next week.
The Treasury will next week sell $35 billion in two-year
notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in
seven-year notes.
Investors will also be closely watching a European Union
summit scheduled for the end of next week in Brussels for signs
that leaders in the region will take steps to form a closer
fiscal and political union to address the region's debt crisis.
"Europe and the equity market are going to dominate the
landscape for now," said James Combias, head of government bond
trading at Mizuho Securities in New York.
U.S. stocks futures rose on Friday, indicating that the
benchmark S&P 500 may rebound from its second-worst decline of
the year on Thursday. A gain in stocks often reduces demand for
Treasuries.
Worsening sentiment for stocks could boost demand for
Treasuries, however, after firms including Goldman Sachs advised
clients to bet on further stocks declines on expectations that
the economy may worsen.
"A big issue is whether we continue this down move in
equities," said Combias.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in
price to yield 1.67 percent, up from 1.62 percent late on
Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 16/32 in price to
yield 2.72 percent, up from 2.69 percent.
The Federal Reserve will purchase up to $2.25 billion in
bonds due between 2036 and 2042 on Friday as part of its
Operation Twist program.
The Fed on Wednesday extended this program through the end
of the year. Twist involves buying long term debt in a bid to
lower borrowing rates and stimulate the economy, while funding
the purchases with sales of short-term notes.