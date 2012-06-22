* U.S. sets to sell $99 billion in coupon supply * Hopes on euro zone crisis plan curbs safety bids * Stock, Spanish debt recovery also limit bond demand By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday as investors pared their bond holdings before next week's supply worth $99 billion and a meeting of European leaders who are under pressure to solve their festering fiscal troubles. A recovery in Wall Street stocks and Spanish government debt also stoked some unwinding in safehaven positions in Treasuries, although U.S. bond yields have been trading not far above their historic lows. Friday's market sell-off led by the 30-year bond came as bond dealers sought to shrink their balance sheets for the end of the second quarter, which could send prices lower, traders and investors said. "There is a concern in terms of how dealers are set up for the auctions if they need to get rid of paper in front of quarter-end to reduce balance sheets," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. The Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday; $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. U.S. primary dealers, which are the 21 Wall Street institutions that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, are holding near-record levels of Treasuries - more than $90 billion according to the latest official data - in part due to their purchases of short-dated debt the Fed has been selling in Operation Twist. Operation Twist involves the U.S. central bank selling its short-dated Treasuries and buying long-term debt in the market in a bid to lower borrowing rates and stimulate the economy. The Fed on Wednesday prolonged Twist into year-end, which allows another $267 billion in longer-dated bond purchases. On Friday, the central bank purchased $1.83 billion in bonds due 2036 to 2042 as part of this program. On below-average volume, benchmark 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price at 100-24/32 to yield 1.67 percent, about 5 basis points from Thursday's close. The 10-year yield was on track to rise 8 basis points, shaving its quarter-to-date decline to 55 basis points. Thirty-year bonds shed more than 1 point for a yield of 2.75 percent, up almost 6 basis points on the day. Among shorter maturities, the two-year note yield yield rose fractionally to 0.31 percent after flirting with its highest yield since early April the previous two sessions. While Washington will sell debt next week, companies sold nearly $23 billion in investment-grade bonds this week, bringing first-half issuance to a record $453 billion. This surpassed the first-half investment-grade supply record set in 2011 which totaled $441 billion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. EYES BACK ON EU LEADERS Investors were also focused on a European Union summit scheduled next Thursday and Friday in Brussels for signs that leaders in the region will take steps to form a closer fiscal and political union to address the region's debt crisis. The European Central Bank in the meantime eased rules on what banks could pledge as collateral in exchange for cheap loans. This move spurred buying of distressed Spanish bonds. "They better not disappoint. There's a lot of pressure on them to come up with a game plan," said Paul Montaquila, fixed income investment officer at Bank of the West in San Francisco. The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain met in Rome on Friday to seek ways to restore confidence in the euro zone ahead of next week's summit. "They must come up with something substantial or the euro is going to get hammered and so will peripheral debt and Treasuries are going to rally," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed income strategist at Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Another factor that will sway demand for Treasuries is the U.S. stock market, analysts said. On Friday, Wall Street recovered from the second-worst decline of the year on Thursday, reducing bids for bonds. The Standard & Poor's 500 was up 0.76 percent, a day after plummeting 2.2 percent due to poor reports on the domestic labor and manufacturing sectors.