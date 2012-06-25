By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday as doubts that a European Union summit later this week
would take big steps to contain the euro zone debt crisis fed
the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Mixed signals came from a meeting of German, French, Italian
and Spanish leaders on Friday when German Chancellor Angela
Merkel resisted the idea of common debt issuance, but did agree
to a 130 billion euro package to revive growth.
Also, Spain formally requested aid to recapitalize its banks
on Monday, but did not specify how much money it would need.
"Hopes are fading for major action even before the summit
begins; hence the bid to Treasuries and weakness in equities,"
said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital
in Stamford Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year T-note prices rose 16/32,
their yields easing to 1.63 percent from 1.68 percent, still
near the mid-point of their recent range.
T-note futures rose 15/32 at 133-15/32.
Overnight Treasury flows were very light and Bunds led the
way up at the open, reported traders at RBS Securities.
A report on new homes sales in May, due at 10 a.m. (1500
GMT), is the key economic report of the Monday session in a week
with a full calendar of economic data releases, including ones
on June consumer confidence, May durable goods orders, new
jobless claims, and May personal income and spending.
Last week the Federal Reserve slashed its estimates for U.S.
economic growth this year to a range of 1.9 percent to 2.4
percent and extended its Operation Twist program
by $267 billion to help stimulate the economy.
Operation Twist involves buying long-term debt to hold down
borrowing rates. The purchases are funded through the sale of
short-term notes.
On Monday, the Fed is expected to sell $8.0 billion to $8.75
billion in Treasuries maturing between March 15, 2014 and
October 31, 2014. It has scheduled purchases of longer-dated
securities for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Underwriting $99 billion in coupon issuance the U.S.
Treasury is selling this week will also occupy traders'
attention.
Treasury will sell $35 billion in two-year notes
on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.
In when-issued trade, those securities yielded 0.301
percent, 0.725 percent, and 1.106 percent.