By Chris Reese NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on safe-haven appeal as stocks fell and doubt spread that a European Union summit later this week would have major success in resolving the euro zone debt crisis. Mixed signals came from a meeting of German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders on Friday when German Chancellor Angela Merkel resisted the idea of common debt issuance but did agree to a 130-billion-euro package to revive growth. Also, Spain formally requested aid to recapitalize its banks on Monday but did not specify how much money it would need. "There is no real confidence that there will be any impetus from the EU summit later this week. The market is not really confident that they will come up with anything," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. "That is giving us a pretty solid risk-off trade today." Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 19/32 higher in price to yield 1.61 percent, down from 1.68 percent late Friday. Ten-year notes were on track for the biggest single-day drop in yield since June 1, although yields remain near the middle of a trading range that has held since early this month. In contrast, the broad S&P 500 stock market index was trading 1.4 percent lower. "There's been a lot of rhetoric coming out of Europe about the meeting later this week not really accomplishing anything, so everybody is just running from risk to something perceived as being safe," said Jeffrey Given, managing director and portfolio managers at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston, Massachusetts. "People are moving out of stocks and into Treasuries. Once again, everyone is trying to preserve capital." A report showed sales of new homes in May rose more than economists had forecast, but the figures had no discernible impact on markets. "That reinforced the idea that fears about Europe are overwhelming other considerations," Given said. Other economic data due this week include June consumer confidence, May durable goods orders, new jobless claims, and May personal income and spending. Last week the Federal Reserve slashed its estimates for U.S. economic growth this year to a range of 1.9 percent to 2.4 percent and extended its Operation Twist program by $267 billion to help stimulate the economy. Operation Twist involves buying long-term debt to hold down borrowing rates. The purchases are funded through the sale of short-term notes. On Monday, the Fed sold $8.37 billion in Treasuries with maturities ranging from March 2014 to October 2014. It has scheduled purchases of longer-dated securities for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and another sale of short-term debt is scheduled for Thursday. Underwriting $99 billion in coupon issuance the U.S. Treasury is selling this week will also occupy traders' attention. Treasury will sell $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Traders also had an eye out for a potential Supreme Court decision on the constitutionality of the 2010 Affordable Care Act. The court said on Monday it would announce its ruling on the law on Thursday, the last day of the high court term. The period leading up to the ruling might hold some potential for market volatility, Given said. "It will be interesting to see how the market behaves going into the Thursday announcement," he said.