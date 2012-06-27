* European worries ahead of summit underpins safe-haven bid * Five-year note auction met with thin demand * US durable goods orders rises in May By Chris Reese NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. Treasuries traded in a narrow range, near unchanged, on Wednesday as weakness due to tepid demand in a five-year note auction was offset by safe-haven buying based on concerns about the eventual outcome of Europe's debt crisis. Investors did not have much faith that a two-day European summit starting Thursday would produce any quick solutions to the euro zone's debt problems. Despite the safe-haven interest, an auction of $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday saw weak demand, producing the lowest bid-to-cover ratio since June 2011. Treasuries prices slipped in the wake of the sale, then regained ground. "The five-year auction saw weak stats all around, as investors seem unwilling to take any views ahead of the EU summit later this week," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. The Treasury auctioned $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and will sell $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 1/32 higher in price with yields little changed from Tuesday at 1.63 percent. The 1.63 percent level is near the middle of a range of trade that has dominated since early June. "The range is tightening. The big issues remain unresolved and will stay that way for months to come," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital. Europe remained a key concern, its issues arguing for low interest rates for some time to come, investors said. A two-day European Union meeting begins on Thursday, but there were only subdued expectations about what constructive steps the gathering could take after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday expressed strong opposition to debt sharing, or euro bonds, a strategy supported by France, Italy and Spain. On Wednesday, Merkel told the lower house of the Bundestag that Germany's resources were finite and said there were no easy or quick solutions to the region's debt crisis. "The elephant in the room is still Europe," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors. Consequently, steady Spanish and Italian yields on Wednesday helped keep U.S. Treasury yields little changed. Ader said Treasuries prices already reflect the softer tone of U.S. economic data so the "sideways range trade" could continue, subject to the possible influence of "Fedspeak, the Supreme Court, the EU summit, and month-end." There was little impact from data showing demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected last month. Slowing global growth suggests the momentum might not be sustained, economists said. "Europe, the economic slowdown here, and the 'fiscal cliff' in this country suggest we'll be in a low-interest-rate environment for quite some time," Stith said.