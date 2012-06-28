NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. Treasury debt prices briefly pared gains on Thursday after an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes was met with comparatively slim demand.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 1.58 percent, down from 1.62 percent late Wednesday. The notes had traded 10/32 higher immediately following the seven-year note auction.